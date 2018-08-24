By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Youth Football (CSYFL) program is back in the black thanks to donations from the community.

Board members found earlier this year that about $12,000 was missing from their account due to an embezzlement, and that not only would they not be able to buy the kids the new jerseys they had saved for, but they were also in debt for last year’s equipment. As soon as word got out, the community stepped in and began to donate individually and through fundraisers. And one Cedar Springs business—Vanderhyde Ford—ran ads in the paper stating that they would donate $100 for every vehicle sold. They made a sizable donation to the group a few weeks ago that gave the program a real shot in the arm—$9,000.

The CSYFL board wants everyone to know how well they are doing and how grateful they are for the support. “On behalf of the CSYFL Board, we’d like to extend a thank you to the community for all of the generous donations that we have received,” they told the Post. “These donations enabled us to start moving in a positive direction by paying off debts and making improvements to our facility. We’d especially like to thank Vanderhyde Ford for their amazing donation of $9,000. With their donation we were able to follow through with our promise to purchase new jerseys for our children and pay off the remaining debt.”

The group had a successful flag football season and is looking forward to the Rocket football season, which begins this week with practices. The first games will be Saturday, September 8. “With all of the support from our community, we are able to move forward in a positive light, and it will be an exciting season of Rocket Football for us all,” they said.

CSYFL board members include Eric Prins, President; April Victorson, Vice President; Amy Schoenborn, Secretary; Chrissy Simons, Treasurer; Shawn Kiphart, Field Director; Amy Gillette, Concessions & Spirit Wear Coordinator/Trustee; Jamie Oliver, Trustee; Kevin DeWeese, Trustee; Brad Austin, Trustee; Mike Nienhuis, Asst. Field Director; and Jason Bravata, Asst. Field Director.