By Judy Reed

Three area fire departments have been awarded a regional grant from FEMA to purchase 45 SCBA’s (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) and 12 extra face pieces for $310,500.

Capt. David Barnes, of the Cedar Springs Fire Department, researched and wrote the grant, and both Solon Township Fire and Sand Lake Fire Departments were included in the submission.

The grant is a 10 percent matching grant, which means that they will receive $279,450 from FEMA, and the fire departments will pay 10 percent, or $31,050.

Cedar Springs will get 15 of the SCBA’s and four extra face pieces and pay $10,350; Sand Lake will get 14 SCBA’s and four extra face pieces and pay $9,680; and Solon will get 16 SCBA’s and four extra face pieces, and will pay $11,020.

Solon Fire Chief Jeff Drake applauded Cedar Springs Fire Capt. Barnes for the work he put into the grant. “He has invested many hours in this project beyond his typical delegated responsibilities. He was diligent and proficient in obtaining the necessary data, from both the Sand Lake Fire Department and Solon Fire Department, as requested from FEMA,” said Drake.

“In addition, I am very proud of the ability for all three agencies to join together cooperatively to pursuit this regional award. I think there was a minimum chance of a successful grant if each agency had written individually. The discount that will be afforded by the successful vendor with this bulk purchase will be substantial and demonstrates great fiscal responsibility.”