On August 10, 2018, 11 Senior Neighbors Veterans arrived at the Sparta Miller Airport in Sparta, Michigan where they were given a Dream Flight by the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation based out of Carson City, Nevada. This would be the second summer that a group of veterans from Senior Neighbors would have the opportunity to fly in a 1942 Stearman Bi Plane.

“We will continually apply for this opportunity in hopes that every senior veteran member who desires an open cockpit flight in a bi plane can experience this,” said Jane Ringler, coordinator at the Sparta Senior Neighbors. “It is a true highlight of the summer for these Veterans who have given so much to our country in service.”

Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization established and dedicated to seniors and the United States military veterans who have always had a burning desire to soar like eagles.

“President, founder and pilot, Darryl Fisher, flew all the way to Michigan from Nevada to offer these flights to our local vets. Darryl exemplifies the mission by his gratitude and generosity shown to the vets. Each received a hat signed by Darryl after the flight and a heartfelt thank you and handshake for their past service to our great country,” said Ringler. “Darryl is a kind man with a volunteer’s heart.”

Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation has awarded well over 2,000 dream flights all over the country since beginning in 2011. The oldest vet to take flight was 102 years old.

The 11 local veterans who received flights were Brian Smith, Air Force E4 Sgt 1975; Eileen Ross Army PFC 1975-76; Dick Burchett Army SP4 1959-61; Gilbert Meyer Navy Seaman 1956-58; Gordy Zielinski Army E5 1968-69; Karl Glass Air Force AIC 1956-60; Mike Mocklegust Navy E3 1976-77; Pat Stray Army Sgt E5 1966-68; Pete Noel Navy E5 1964-69; Stanley Smith Army USMC PFC 1971-1973; and WWII veteran Jim Hoogerhyde Navy S1/C 1943-1945.

Sparta Senior Neighbors is actively planning other great opportunities for their senior members. Trips, game nights, and parties are scheduled monthly. In September, seniors will be taking flight again, but in a different way this time. First time sky divers will be parachuting from an airplane at over 10,000 feet with an experienced guide, tandem. If you’re a senior who has a dream of sky diving, please contact Jane Ringler from Senior Neighbors at 616-887-1273.