The Post travels to Alaska

Posted on 17 August 2018.

From L to R: Harry Eastwood, of Melbourne, Australia, and Mary Balon and Kim Gillow, of Cedar Springs.

The Post recently traveled to Alaska with Kim Gillow and Mary Balon, of Cedar Springs. “We met up with our Australian friend, Harry Eastwood, in Fairbanks and spent two weeks travelling around,” said Kim. “We went to Fairbanks, Denali, Talkeetna, Anchorage, Seward, Homer, and all of the points in between. Talkeetna was one of our favorites.”

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!

