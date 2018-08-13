Nancy Lee (Gunnell) Bremmer age 89, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 11, 2018. She was born November 22, 1928, in Rockford, MI, the daughter of Versal and Lorena (Blanchard) Gunnell. Nancy truly loved her family. Nancy and Ed would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on December 2, 2018. She enjoyed spending time outside in her garden. Many hours were spent arranging flowers into beautiful displays. She loved nature and delighted in bird watching in their backyard. Nancy’s favorite tree was an apple tree that was planted on their property over 68 years ago, providing us with many of her famous apple pies. Nancy had a gift for sewing; she could take one yard of material and make it into a beautiful creation. Summers were spent with family and friends at their cottage on Englewright Lake. Ed and Nancy also enjoyed their cabin on Drummond Island, with much time spent collecting pine boughs for her Christmas arrangements that many of us were lucky enough to have displayed in our homes. Nancy had a love for poetry and had a soft spot for their many family pets. She will be greatly missed by her family. Nancy is survived by her husband, Arwin (Ed) Bremmer; children, Tim (Karen) Bremmer, Dean Bremmer, Molly (Jeffrey) Bayuk; grandchildren, Lisa (Bobby) Jackson, Ethan Bremmer, Bryan (Jennifer) Bremmer, Hillary Pierson, Benjamin Bayuk, and Spencer Bayuk; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Taylor Jackson; siblings, Shirley Gumina, Fred (Carolee) Gunnell, John (Mayda) Gunnell, Camilla (John) Teusink; brothers-in-law, Rex (Kathy) Bremmer, and Arden (Denise) Bremmer; many nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends Wednesday from 4-7 pm at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. A private family service will be held. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Cedar Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home.