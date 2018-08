By Judy Reed

Monday did not start out well for this driver.

According to the Michigan State Police Post Rockford, a truck driver was heading westbound on Belding Road while hauling a trailer shortly before 9:40 a.m. Monday, August 6, when he turned south on Wolverine Blvd (Northland Drive) and the trailer overturned and broke free from the truck.

No one was injured in the crash.

Thanks to Steven Reed for sending us this photo!