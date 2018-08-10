Recently the Post traveled to the Netherlands and Germany with Carl and Fran Hoitenga of Cedar Springs; Dave and Beth Hutchings of Rockford; Howard and Maryanne Wilson, Rick and Lorie Fahner, and Brenda Chafee all of Howard City; plus friends from other areas around the country.

The group traveled aboard Avalon Cruise Line’s “Felicity.” The cruise was described as an “active discovery experience” featuring walking and biking excursions in many ports along the Rhine River. At each port, passengers could choose from among many tours according to their own interests.The tours consisted of both historical and contemporary points of interest up close.

The cruise started in Amsterdam, Netherlands with stops at the German ports of Xantem, Duisberg, Dusseldorf, Cologne, Engers, Koblenz, Rudesheim, Eltville, and Mainz.

