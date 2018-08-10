web analytics

Summer reading ends with a splash

Bounce houses and water slides were a big hit at the summer reading celebration last week. Post photo by J. Reed.

Kids loved the sno cones supplied by the Green family at the summer reading celebration. Photo by Donna Clark.

By Judy Reed

Last Thursday, August 2, was a great day for the celebration that ended this year’s summer reading program for the Cedar Springs Library.

Over 1300 people turned out for the event, which was held in Morley Park, from 1-3 p.m. Included in the celebration was a lot of fun stuff for kids to do—bounce houses, water slides, carnival games by the Green family, a petting zoo with Animal Junction and Double K Farms, the Kent County Sheriff mounted police, face painting, and more. 

There were long lines for sno cones supplied by the Green family, and Mayor Gerald Hall and his wife, Amy, popped 12 pounds of popcorn! Lots of great prizes were also given away at the event.

Librarian Donna Clark and her staff sure know how to put on a great party. Hope to see you all there next year!

