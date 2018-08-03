by Judy Reed

One person died and three others were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon, August 1, after two vehicles collided at the intersection of 13 Mile Rd and Pine Island in Algoma Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, a 1998 Ford Contour, driven by Nancy Cuellar, 58, of the City of Wyoming, was stopped on eastbound 13 Mile Rd, waiting to turn left on to Pine Island. She then began to make her turn and struck a westbound 2011 Ford Van driven by Todd Carlson, of Casnovia. The van left the roadway and rolled several times and landed facedown in a ditch.

The driver of the van was pinned in the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Cuellar and two young female passengers, ages 8 and 5, were transported by Rockford Ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Algoma and Sparta Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Aero Med was called but later told to stand down when Mr. Carlson passed away. The investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved at this time.