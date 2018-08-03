Voters return to the polls next Tuesday, August 7, for the state’s primary election. We covered area township races last week. This week we need to tell you about several millages on the ballot.

Courtland Township will be asking for a renewal of their fire protection millage for 2018-2023. It was originally authorized at 1 mill, but because of Headlee reductions, they are asking it to be levied at .8616 mills, and an increase of .1384 mills, to bring it back up to the 1 mill. The purpose of this millage is to provide fire protection for the Township, including the operation of the Township Fire Department, the purchase and maintenance of fire and rescue motor vehicles, apparatus and equipment, the maintenance of the Township fire stations, and the payment of any debt on fire stations. The revenue from this millage would be disbursed to the Township, and would provide revenue of approximately $314,234 in the first calendar year.

Nelson Township is also asking for renewal of their fire protection millage for 2018-2023. It was oriaginally authorized at .5 mills, but was reduced per a Headlee reduction, so they are asking for .4980 with an additional .0020 to make up for the reduction. The purpose of this levy is to provide funds for fire protection services in the Township including the cost of contracting for fire protection services and for the acquisition of fire and rescue motor vehicles, apparatus, equipment and buildings. It is estimated that a levy of 0.500 mill would provide revenue of $66,225 in the first calendar year, of which $249 would result from the additional 0.0020 mill. The revenue from this millage levy will be disbursed to the Township of Nelson.

For a list of all the candidates running for office, please visit accesskent.com and click on Departments, and then Elections. There you will find the candidates and proposals for the August 7 primary. There are candidates running for township, county, and state offices.