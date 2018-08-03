The parents of a 10-month-old child who died Thursday were taken into custody Friday by the Kent County Sheriff Office after an autopsy revealed the cause of the child’s death was neglect.

Police and rescue personnel responded to the scene of an unresponsive child in the 16000 block of Algoma Avenue in Solon Township about 12:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 2.

When deputies arrived, they found a 10-month-old girl not breathing. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed Friday, August 3. The cause of death was ruled as malnutrition/dehydration due to neglect on the part of the adult caregivers. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office had only responded to the home once before on a matter unrelated to child welfare.

The parents were arrested Friday and lodged in the Kent County Correctional Facility pending review of charges by the Kent County Prosecutor.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.