CS Music Boosters Rummage Sale

Aug. 2-3: The Cedar Springs Music Boosters is doing a rummage sale with gently used items on Thursday & Friday from 10 am to 2 pm in the main hall for the High School. 100% of the profits go to the Cedar Springs Music Boosters. #31

Benefit Garage Sale

Aug. 3,4: A benefit garage sale will be held at 141 S. Main St., Cedar Springs on Friday and Saturday, August 3 & 4 from 9 am to 5 pm. All proceeds to benefit Dan Truesdale as he recovers from having surgery for Parkinson’s disease. Please pray for Dan as he has his surgery the morning of August 8th and for his recovery. #31

VBS at Huggard Bible Church

Aug. 5-8: Please come join us for Vacation Bible School for ages 3 thru end of 6th Grade starting Sunday evening August 5 from 6:30 – 8 pm and going thru Wednesday, August 8th. Time Lab: Discovering Jesus from Eternity Past to Eternity Future. Huggard Bible Church, 8860 – 21 Mile Rd., Sand Lake, 616-636-5561. #30,31b

God’s Kitchen in Cedar Springs

Aug.7,14,21,28: Join us for dinner every Tuesday. God’s Kitchen – Cedar Springs welcomes families from Northern Kent County and the surrounding area to a Tuesday Evening Meal. No charge – no registration required! Served from 5:30 – 6:30 pm at the St. John Paul II Parish, 3110 – 17 Mile Rd., Cedar Springs. For more information, call the Church office at 616-696-3904. #31

Rogue River Watershed Meeting

Aug. 8: The Rogue River Watershed Partners invites all interested citizens, who live in and care about, the Rogue River Watershed, to attend our monthly board meetings. The next meeting will be on August 8, starting at 9:30 AM, at Cannon Township Hall, 6878 Belding Road, Rockford, 49341. For more information, go to our website: Rogueriverwp.org or our Facebook page at Rogue River Watershed Partners. #31

Artists, Authors & YOU! At CS Library

Aug. 11: Artists, Authors & YOU!, a continually-changing art exhibit sponsored by the Cedar Springs Public Library, will be reviewing potential entries on Saturday, August 11th at 10:30 am for its next quarterly installation. If you’re an artist who’s interested in participating in the program, or you own a piece of art you’d like to share with the community, please visit the library for your Request to Participate form and instructions about the August 11th meeting. #31,32p

Auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace”

Aug. 23,24: Cedar Springs Community Players announce auditions for the comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” by Joseph Kesselring on Wednesday and Thursday August 23-24 from 6:30-8:00 pm at the Cedar Springs United Methodist Church. The cast includes 3 women and 11 men. Auditions are open to anyone who likes to act, and positions for backstage workers and other technical areas are also available. Contact Director Sue Harrison at 696-0456 for more information. #31