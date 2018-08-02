The public can learn more about staying healthy at the new series of free health classes starting Wednesday, August 8, at the Cedar Springs Public Library.

The series, which is put on by Metron, are age appropriate for everyone, so you can bring the entire family. According to Brenda Newcombe, DCR, there will be unique challenges each month that anyone can do.

“I promise it will leave you feeling rewarded in the end. Every month will be a different topic and a new challenge. We are putting a creative and fun spin on education and we look forward to meeting and working with members of our community,” she said.

Next week’s class, which meets on Wednesday, August 8 from 3-4 p.m., will discuss heart healthy food. You can also enter the monthly challenge raffle for a chance to prizes. Themes for upcoming months include Scavenger Hunt and Acts of Kindness.

For more info call Brenda at (616) 550-3838.