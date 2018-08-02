Three brothers, aged 96, 94, and 92, live together in the same house.

One night the 96-year-old runs a bath, puts his foot in and pauses. He yells down the stairs, “Was I getting in or out of the bathtub?”

The 94-year-old yells back, “I don’t know, I’ll come up and see.” He starts up the stairs and pauses. Then he yells, “Was I going up the stairs or coming down?”

The 92-year-old was sitting at the kitchen table having coffee and listening to his brothers. He shakes his head and says, “I sure hope I never get that forgetful.” He knocks on wood for good luck.

He then yells, “I’ll come up and help both of you as soon as I see who’s at the door.”