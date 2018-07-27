Linda A. Christensen 68 of Cedar Springs, died Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Mercy Health – St. Mary’s. Linda was born March 24, 1950 in Ludington, MI the daughter of Robert and Edith (Clark) Matson. She was the City Clerk for Cedar Springs for over 20 years and prior to that was a stringer for the Grand Rapids Press. She was involved with the Cedar Springs Community Players Marketing Committee and enjoyed traveling and lighthouses. Surviving are her husband, Doug; children, Ben (Connie) Branyan, Luke (Rachel) Branyan, April (Chelsea) Branyan; step children, Kate (Stan) Mathuram, David (Erica) Christensen; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Barb (Jim) Husted, Marjorie “Midge” Holmes. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Branyan; one brother, Robert “Bud” Matson; brother-in-law, Tom Holmes; stepson, Hans. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 3 at 11:00 am at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Pastor Chuck Smith officiating. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Cedar Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Springs Community Players.

