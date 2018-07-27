Dorothy A. Quist 84 of Cedar Springs went to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Green Acres of Cedar Springs. Mrs. Quist was born October 4, 1933 in Arlene, MI the daughter of Adrian and Bertha (Visscher) Fryling. She graduated from Manton High School in 1950, had a Master’s degree from Michigan State University and taught reading and music in Cedar Springs for 20 years retiring in 1993. She attended Pilgrim Bible Church. Music was her life, playing in church, as a worship leader, giving lessons, playing at weddings and for plays with the Cedar Springs Community Players. Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Chester; daughter, Jackie (Dave) Mourer; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Quist; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Ray) Bigelow; sister-in-law, Patricia Fryling. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin; 5 sisters; 2 brothers; 16 brothers and sisters-in-law. The family will greet friends Thursday, August 2 from 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:00 pm at Pilgrim Bible Church, 361 Pine St. Cedar Springs. Pastor Mike Shiery officiating. Private interment Solon Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.