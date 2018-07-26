By Judy Reed

The annual car show at the Cedar Springs Historical Museum this Saturday will have a wide variety of antique cars, trucks, and motorcycles on display—and a really cool superhero vehicle for the kids as well.

The show runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Morley Park, on Cedar Street in Cedar Springs. Special guests include the Cedar Springs Fire Department, and DJ JoJo Girard from radio station WFGR 98.7 will be on site playing those golden oldies for all to enjoy. Maranatha Baptist Church will serve donuts in the morning, and a free hot dog lunch. Biggby Coffee to provide coffee. There will be trophies and prizes, and dash plaques to the first 100 cars.

Also on hand for the kiddoes will be the Cosplay Crusaders, including Thor and the Black Panther, and the Dark Knight of Michigan with his bat bike. Kids can sit in the bike for a donation from 11 to 1 p.m. The Crusaders will be there about 10 a.m. All proceeds collected from the bat bike will go to the Howard Christiansen Nature Center (HCNC). The effort is a fundraiser by Cub Scout Ryan Hess, age 8.

According to Ryan’s mom, Dana, he had to identify an issue in the community and present it to the Cub Scout committee. He chose to do a pop can drive for HCNC after hearing of them needing funding to pay their bills. It started in the spring but they have extended the drive, and there will be also be a trailer on site to take pop cans if people want to bring them. Other Cub Scouts from pack 3220 will also be on hand, and they will be selling beef sticks. Proceeds from all those things will go to HCNC.

