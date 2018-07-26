The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) is seeing an increase in its populations of cats and kittens. If you have considered adding a feline friend to your home, now may be the perfect time with the large selection that is currently available.

To qualify potential adopters simply need to come to KCAS and fill out an adoption form. Shelter personnel will verify that the pet is a good match for its new owner and that landlords of those adopters who rent, accept pets. Adoption fees for kittens 2-4 months of age is $40 and it’s only $5.00 to adopt a cat that is 4 months of age or older.

All of the cats available for adoption have been spayed or neutered. All have been tested for Feline Leukemia and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. Every cat is up to date on all vaccinations, has been microchipped, and has received a flea treatment.

“While there is a seasonal fluctuation to the community cat population and a summer increase is certainly normal, it’s a reminder of the importance of spaying and neutering pet cats and the cats in our community,” says Carly Luttmann, Program Supervisor at KCAS.

The Kent County Health Department reminds potential adopters that there are health benefits that come with owning any pet. According to a University of Minnesota study that focused on cats, found cat owners were 30-40 percent less likely to die of cardiovascular disease than non-cat owners. The study also found benefits from lower stress, lower blood pressure and a reduced risk of stroke.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is located at 740 Fuller N.E. in Grand Rapids. The shelter is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6:30 p.m.