Holiday Inn Express and Suites planned to open early summer 2019

Visitors to Cedar Springs and the surrounding areas next summer won’t have to travel far to stay in a hotel. West Michigan hotel developer and operator Belmont Lodging announced plans this week to construct a four-story, 76-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites near U.S.-131 and 17 Mile Road in Cedar Springs.

The hotel will be built on property at 14190 White Creek Avenue, across the street from Save-A-Lot.

According to the press release, market demand in northern Kent County and the understanding of the positive economic influence of a hotel motivated local investors to pursue the project.

On-site amenities will provide guests with a complimentary hot breakfast, free high-speed Internet access, an exercise room, indoor pool, and outdoor patio. The hotel’s location and easy access to downtown Grand Rapids will provide both corporate and leisure travelers a small town alternative when visiting the area.

They expect it to bring about 20 jobs to Cedar Springs. Construction is expected to start in September.

Belmont Lodging also developed the Holiday Inn Express in Hastings and the AmericInn Lodge and Suites in Greenville.