by Lois Allen

An Ensley township couple were relaxing at home last week Thursday, July 19, when they heard a commotion coming from their back yard. They were shocked to see a coyote mauling one of their two dogs, a Yorkie Poo, in broad daylight.

The Castles, who live in Ensley township near Gould’s Mini Mart, have two dogs, a Yorkie Poo (Jack) and the other an Australian Shepherd (Ruby).

It was approximately 7 a.m., when they had let their dogs out into the back yard to do their “business.”

Machell Castle said it was shortly after when she heard a bunch of “yipping” coming from the backyard. When she looked to see what was going on, she saw a large coyote with the Yorkie Poo in its mouth that was heading back into the woods. However, the Australian Shepherd, Ruby, was hot on its tail and the coyote eventually dropped the 12 pound Yorkie Poo.

After the coyote let loose of Jack, both dogs headed for the house with the coyote chasing them, literally on their tails. “I flung open the back door and they came running in,” said Machell.

It was then that the coyote retreated back into the woods.

Thanks to Ruby’s bravery, Jack the Yorkie Poo survived the attack and was taken to the animal hospital to be treated. “Ruby saved him,” said Machell.

Jack’s injuries included approximately four puncture wounds on his back and leg, the largest on his back left leg. He is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the DNR of Michigan, “…coyotes can be killed without a hunting license on private land by the landowner or designee if the coyote is doing or about to do damage to private property, pets, livestock, or humans…” To learn more about Michigan Coyotes go to the DNR website by visiting www.michigan.gov/wildlife found under the “Mammals” section.