Tim and Dorothy Scott, of Cedar Springs, recently traveled with their children, Lilly and Allison, to both Mackinac Island, and the Soo Locks in Sault Ste Marie. And they took the Post with them! Thank you to the Scott family for sending us your photo, and we hope you had a great time!

