Post travels to northern Michigan

Tim and Dorothy Scott, of Cedar Springs, recently traveled with their children, Lilly and Allison, to both Mackinac Island, and the Soo Locks in Sault Ste Marie. And they took the Post with them! Thank you to the Scott family for sending us your photo, and we hope you had a great time!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!

