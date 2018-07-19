The Michigan State Police (MSP) confirmed that a Houghton Lake Post trooper was shot at approximately 1:30 p.m. July 13 during a traffic stop in Lake Township in Missaukee County.

The preliminary investigation indicates the trooper stopped a vehicle occupied by three individuals (two males and a female). One male, a 32-year-old Fenton man, fled from the vehicle and began firing upon the trooper, and the trooper returned fire.

The trooper was struck several times. He was conscious and alert when transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The gunman was deceased. The other two occupants, who remained in the vehicle, were taken into custody.

The gunman was positively identified following an autopsy last weekend. The investigation confirmed he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with the Trooper.

The 32-year-old Fenton man was identified as Douglas Robert Sawyer. Sawyer had prior arrests for home invasion, drug crimes, and weapons violations. At the time of this incident, the Parole Absconder had three valid warrants for his arrest. One was a Parole Absconder warrant resulting from his failure to comply with parole after a prison sentence for Home Invasion. The second was a felony warrant for Criminal Sexual Assault 4th Degree out of the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post. The third was a civil warrant for child neglect.

The Houghton Lake State Police Post is very happy to report our Trooper has been released from the hospital after being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. He is resting with the support of family and friends. The Houghton Lake State Police Posts thanks the community and law enforcement partners for the outpouring of prayers, support, and well-wishes.

The Trooper’s name is not being released at this time. The incident is still under investigation.