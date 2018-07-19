By Judy Reed

Thanks to Courtland Township, area residents now have a new form of recreation to try. Courtland just opened up a new disc golf course, on July 3, which was built on about 20 acres just west of the hall on 14 Mile Rd (M-57).

According to Supervisor Mike Krygier, he suggested the idea to the board a couple of years ago when he was still a trustee. After doing some research, they found that there was quite a bit of interest in it.

“We also spoke with other communities that have them, and they are quite popular,” he said.

The course was designed by Jacob Stahl and installed by the retail outlet Disc Barren and a group of volunteers.

Disc Golf is a flying disc sport in which players throw a disc at a target. It is played using rules similar to golf.

It’s fun for families of all ages and they can get out there and walk for free—just like on any parkland. “I’ve seen fans from small kids to adults—it appeals to young and old,” explained Krygier. “This is right up into the woods. It’s fun but challenging.”

The disc golf course is open to the public from dawn to dusk and there is no charge to use it.