The man police believe robbed a bank in Big Rapids last week is currently lodged in the Cook County Jail on Chicago.

According to D/Sgt. Drew Nielsen, the robbery occurred at 12:48 p.m. July 12, 2018, at the Isabella Bank on Perry Street in Big Rapids Township. A white male in his late twenties demanded money from the bank staff, then fled in a dark blue vehicle (possibly a four-door Volkswagon) with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall, medium build, brown hair, brown beard, and wearing glasses. Police later identified him as Nicholas Max Nelson, 23, of Newaygo.

Mecosta County Sheriff Todd Purcell reported on Friday, July 13, that Nelson was arrested in Chicago, Illinois.

The Big Rapids Pioneer reported that he waived his extradition rights on Tuesday morning in Illinois. Once extradited back to Michigan, Nelson will face charges for the robbery and other related charges. He could also be facing federal charges.