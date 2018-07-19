The Wolverine Skyhawks held their 6th annual summer air show for the Cedar Springs Library’s summer reading program last Wednesday, July 11, at their airfield on West Street.

According to Library director Donna Clark, they had over 400 people in attendance, and they gave out 170 tickets—one to every child up to age 18 for a chance to win the airplane donated by the Skyhawks. She said about 150 hotdogs were gone in 45 minutes.

Elianna Ontaneda was the lucky winner of the airplane. She was there with her dad, Jose Ontaneda; brother Noah; and two cousins, Tyler and Jacob.

“We have been partnering with the Skyhawks for 6 years,” said Clark. “It’s a highlight for the Summer Reading Program and the only evening program we have. The turnout was phenomenal.”