Solon Township’s Velzy Park Committee received some exciting news recently. The committee, under the direction of Solon Township, has been attempting to raise funds to complete Phase One of Velzy Park, which includes a playground and restroom facility. The park is located behind the Township office at 15185 Algoma Ave.

Recognizing the need, a Solon Township family has pledged $25,000 as a matching grant in an effort to finance the restroom. The planned structure is slated to be a 3-season unisex unit, which will be open to the public during park hours. In order to fully utilize the grant, the committee will need to acquire an additional $25,000 in donations. They are planning various fundraisers and looking into creating a gofundme page in an effort to match the grant.

The committee is asking for your help. Timing is limited, as the window for the matching grant closes on October 31, 2018. If you would like to make a contribution, or to volunteer at events, please call the Solon Township office at 696-1718. Watch our facebook page or the Post for upcoming events.