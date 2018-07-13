by Judy Reed

UPDATE July 13: Police arrested the suspect in Chicago, Illinois earlier today, according to Mecosta County Sheriff Todd Purcell.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed a bank in Big Rapids Thursday.

According to D/Sgt. Drew Nielsen, the robbery occurred at 12:48 p.m. July 12, 2018, at the Isabella Bank on Perry Street in Big Rapids Township. A white male in his late twenties demanded money from the bank staff, then fled in a dark blue vehicle (possibly a four-door Volkswagon) with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall, medium build, brown hair, brown beard, and wearing glasses. According to the Big Rapids Pioneer, police have identified the suspect as Nicholas Max Nelson, 23, of Newaygo. Anyone who knows where the suspect is hiding out is asked to contact Meceola Central Dispatch at 231-796-4811.