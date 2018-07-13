“The Cure Starts Now” adds Cedar Springs Chapter in honor of Brison Ricker

International non-profit The Cure Starts Now announced last week that its 38th chapter has been established in Cedar Springs in honor of Brison Ricker.

The addition of this new chapter allows The Cure Starts Now to further its mission of finding the Homerun Cure for cancer by funding research of one of the deadliest, most aggressive forms of cancer: DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma)—a cancer that primarily affects children.

The Michigan Chapter of The Cure Starts Now was started by Kimberly Ricker in honor of her son, Brison. Diagnosed with DIPG on January 22, 2016, Brison battled for 23 months before passing away, just twelve days before his 17th birthday. Though he was young, Brison displayed a level of maturity not seen in many his age. He showed kindness, compassion, and respect to everyone—helping the new kid, or sitting with the child that was being bullied.

“DIPG is a horrific disease and no child should have to go through this and no parent should have to watch this happen to their precious child,” said Brison’s mother, Kim. “Brison has made us forever Rickerstrong, and in his honor, we will share his story, we will advocate, and bring as much awareness to DIPG as possible, so we can together work towards a cure!”

The Cure Starts Now believes, as the experts do, in the Homerun strategy—that in order to cure cancer, you have to focus on those forms that are immune to conventional treatments, those that affect children, and those that are the “biggest bullies.” To do this, The Cure Starts Now funds research previously thought to be too ambitious or impossible.

By operating with less than 3 percent overhead, The Cure Starts Now is able to ensure that money donated through the fundraising efforts of its chapters goes directly to funding innovative research.

The Cure Starts Now is one of the only cancer foundations dedicated to finding the Homerun Cure for cancer by focusing on one of the rarest, most aggressive forms of cancer. Believing in more than just awareness, The Cure Starts Now has funded over $10 million in cancer research, resulting in 59 cutting edge research grants in 6 countries since 2007.

Learn more about The Cure Starts Now and their mission to find the Homerun Cure for cancer at https://thecurestartsnow.org/.