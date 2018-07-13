Are you ready to have some fun next week? The Cedar Springs Community Summer Celebrations for July runs July 16-22, and offers a little something for everyone!

Some of the events include archery for tweens at the Red Flannel Rod and Gun Club (a Cedar Springs Public Library event); Bike nights, live music, and a farmer’s market at the Cedar Springs Brewing Company; Salsa dancing at Kin of Hope Natural Health Dance and Fitness Studio; a painting class at the CS Library; fun in the park with a bounce house and water balloon toss; movie at the Kent Theatre—Ocean’s Eight; sidewalk sales; concerts in the Heart of Cedar Springs, and more. See their ad click here for dates, times and locations, and follow their Cedar Springs Community Summer Celebrations Facebook page for any schedule changes.