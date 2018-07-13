Have you seen the art work on display in the new library?

There is a continually changing art exhibit sponsored by the Cedar Springs Public Library, and it’s currently featuring the works of Nancy Clouse. These are oil and collage on particle board paintings titled “Return of Alice” (Alice in Wonderland) and “Tulip Festival Klompen Dancers.”

Nancy Clouse graduated in Art Education from MSU in 1960. She taught art from elementary to college level students, including exhibiting in local shows such as the Methodist Church Celebration of the Arts; the Grand Rapids yearly Art Festival exhibition; Lowell’s West Michigan Regional; and the Muskegon Regional. Many of her works are in private collections. Since retiring, she is enjoying the continued learning and teaching involved in providing tours as a docent at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Nancy says that, “After teaching art for more than 30 years, I continue to be interested in many different media. I am currently interested in combining literary works or phrases with abstract or semi-abstract imagery. I like to entice the viewer to find details that relate to the historic or literary idea expressed in the work.”

The new installations will be on display at the Cedar Springs Library through the end of August, but come early to see these intriguing paintings.

The Artists, Authors & You! Program will continue to offer the community new works of art each quarter of the year. If you’re an artist who is interested in participating in the program, or you own a piece of art you’d like to share with the community, please come into the library to obtain a “Request to Participate” form or send your information to:

Artists, Authors & You!

Cedar Springs Community Library

107 North Main Street

Cedar Springs, MI 49319