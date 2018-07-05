We asked readers on our Facebook page to send us their photos of them celebrating at the Sand Lake Fourth of July events, and they sent us some great photos. It looks like everyone had a great time! We heard some rumblings about a problem with the fireworks display, and then saw that the Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce posted about it on their Facebook page:

“We would like to communicate that the fireworks display last night is not what was planned. There were some technical issues when the display went off, causing the grand finale to go off a lot earlier than expected, there were some struggles after that. We are working with the firework company to make sure 2019, our 150th year, will make up for this, and be the best 4th of July firework display in Sand Lake yet.”

Thank you to everyone who posted or sent us photos. Here are just a few to show you what a great time everyone had!

