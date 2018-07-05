web analytics

Categorized | Featured, News

A spectacular Fourth of July celebration

Posted on 05 July 2018. Tags: , ,

Ferris Wheel and Classic Cars – Nicole Sviezikas Arthur

We asked readers on our Facebook page to send us their photos of them celebrating at the Sand Lake Fourth of July events, and they sent us some great photos. It looks like everyone had a great time! We heard some rumblings about a problem with the fireworks display, and then saw that the Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce posted about it on their Facebook page:

“We would like to communicate that the fireworks display last night is not what was planned. There were some technical issues when the display went off, causing the grand finale to go off a lot earlier than expected, there were some struggles after that. We are working with the firework company to make sure 2019, our 150th year, will make up for this, and be the best 4th of July firework display in Sand Lake yet.”

Thank you to everyone who posted or sent us photos. Here are just a few to show you what a great time everyone had!

See more pics on our facebook page www.facebook.com/cedarspringspost/

This post was written by:

- who has written 14146 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Advertising Rates Brochure
Kent Theatre

Get the Cedar Springs Post in your mailbox for only $35.00 a year!