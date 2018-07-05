Charlie and Kathy Prahl took the Cedar Springs Post and celebrated their first anniversary with their blended family in Empire at her parents’ home. Kathy’s siblings, Fred and LouAnn, and niece Kaylee, also joined them for a steak dinner on the grill and sunset at the beach. The family enjoyed the beautiful Empire Bluff Hike, Sleeping Bear Dunes Scenic Drive, Cherry Republic and walking around Glen Arbor, kayaking and paddle boarding on South Bar Lake, bike riding and visiting. As always, the Prahl family never vacations without the Cedar Post!

Thanks to the Prahl family for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!