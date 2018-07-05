I f you need a little extra food to help you get by this month, you will want to check out the mobile food pantry coming to the Hilltop Administration building’s south (lower) parking lot on the second Monday of each month this summer. The next one will be this next Monday, July 9, at 12:30 p.m. Registration begins at noon.

Feeding America offers fresh produce (usually local and seasonal), dairy products. and other food and grocery products. You may get foods such as asparagus, cabbage, potatoes, onions, apples, breads, pastries, milk and craisins.

There are no requirements to receive the food, other than the person must deem they are in need. No proof of income is required.

It’s best to bring your own boxes and/or bags.

The next day will be August 13.