By Judy Reed

A Cedar Springs family is trying to rebuild their life after losing their home and most all of their possessions in a fire early Sunday morning.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Galen Green, Courtland Township Fire was dispatched to 7272 15 Mile Road, just east of Myers Lake Road, on a structure fire, about 7 a.m. Sunday, July 1.

The owners, Brian and Melissa Weber, were in Minnesota and heading back home from vacation. Their young adult children, Zach and Mackenzie, both in their 20s, did not go with them. Zach was sleeping on the couch at the time of the fire, and Mackenzie was at a friend’s house.

Green said that the family dog woke Zach up. Brian confirmed that.

“Our dog had to bite Zach to get him to wake up. She saved his life,” he said.

Zach suffered some smoke inhalation, and was treated at the hospital and released.

Six fire departments battled the blaze: Courtland, Oakfield, Cedar Springs, Spencer, Sand Lake, and Algoma. Green reported that one firefighter went through the floor, but was ok.

According to Courtland Fire Chief Steve Mojzuk, he went through the ruins with the Michigan State Police Fire investigator. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

The Webers have been going through the ashes, trying to find mementoes and family treasures. Brian said that Melissa found 80 percent of their photos, including their wedding photos, that didn’t burn. He found part of his grandfather’s Civil War gun. But what he is most glad about is that his family is alive. “The rest of it is all just stuff,” he said.

In the days following the fire, people from the community have come forward to help the Webers start to get back on their feet. “This is so humbling. They say it’s easier to give than to receive and it’s true,” said Brian. “We really want to thank The Springs Church, Courtland Oakfield United Methodist Church, and all the friends and community members who have donated to us; and Deputy Fire Chief Galen Green and his crew and all the other firefighters,” said Brian.

The Webers do have insurance and are planning to rebuild. They are currently staying in a home in the area.

The Post has been collecting donations of clothing, cash, gift cards, and other items for the family. If you have something you’d like to donate, please give us a call at 616-696-3655 or contact us via Facebook messenger and we will check to let you know if it’s needed.