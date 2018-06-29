A Kent City area woman was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Alpine Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a head-on traffic crash on Fruit Ridge Ave NW near 5 Mile Rd about 12:06 a.m. June 24.

The investigation showed that a southbound 2006 Dodge Durango, driven by Thomas Ybarra, 28, of Grand Rapids, struck a northbound Chevrolet pickup truck towing a trailer driven by Christopher Wirgau, 36, of Tyrone Township. Elizabeth Wirgau, 36, Christopher’s wife and a passenger in the northbound vehicle, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

A passenger in the southbound vehicle, Esperanza Rocha, 34, of Grand Rapids was transported by ambulance to Butterworth hospital with possible injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.