The Post went with Phil and Sue Harrison to the Chevy Classics State Rep Show in Fairborn, Ohio near Dayton, June 21-24. Over 80 cars were registered for the four-day show. Despite two days of sporadic rain, the show went on and cars were judged and admired. Sue and Phil drove their “one-of-a kind” 1955 Chevy Ambulance about 350 miles to the show.

Thanks so much, Phil and Sue, for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!