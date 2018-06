In memory of

Michael J. Flintoff III

May 1, 2018 – May 12, 2018

I never knew I could love so much,

until the day I felt your touch.

I softly kissed your cheeks

And from under your lashes I saw you peek.

Your sweet smile and soft laugh

Little memories that will always last

You taught me in your short time

That not every heart is kind

We only had a little while

I’ll remember ever heartbeat, every smile.