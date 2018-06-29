Katherine J. “Jane” Verheek, age 91, of Coker Creek, Tennessee and formerly of Greenville, Michigan went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 21, 2018 at her home while surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Verheek; parents, Emerson and Amelia Bulcher Brown; sisters, Arlene Dielman and Margaret Moss and sons-in-law, Frederick Philippus and Ronald Kroes. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan then for 40+ years Greenville, Michigan was home where she partnered with her husband in “Three Seasons RV Park”. The last 4 ½ years Jane has lived on a mountaintop in Coker Creek, Tennessee with her daughter, Merrisue and late son-in-law, Ron. Jane loved her family and God. A Christian woman of deep faith, Jane can now rest peacefully. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Richard) Engstrom of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; son, Gary (Sandra) Verheek of Winter Haven, Florida; daughter, Merrisue Kroes of Coker Creek, Tennessee; son, Jeffery (Susan) Verheek of Greenville, Michigan; sister, Eleanor Kiley of Chicago, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and her special friend for Monday morning telephone calls, Carol Scott. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Coker Creek, Tennessee. If you are unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry on our website at www.myersfuneralhometn.com.

Arrangements by Myers Funeral Home, Tellico Plains, Tennessee