John Blue, 77, of Cedar Springs, Michigan passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2018. His wife, Deloris, of 58 years, was by his side. John is survived by his children; Lora, Rodney, Jody and Shawn. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. As he wished, cremation has taken place. Please join the family to celebrate John’s life on July 12, 2018 from 4 to 8 p.m. at White Creek Country Estates community building.