Spc. Scott Stockreef, 24, the son of Bart and Mary Stockreef of Cedar Springs, and brother of Austin and Will, has returned home for a few weeks from a recent nine-month deployment in Afghanistan (Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Resolute Support).

He is a 2012 Cedar Springs graduate.

Scott enlisted in the Army on October 2015. He started his active duty Army career at Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he attended Basic Combat Training (BCT). After graduating BC, he attended Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Huachuca in Arizona for his Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) training to become a qualified 15W Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) operator. After graduating AIT, SPC Stockreef attended Basic Airborne Course (BAC) at Fort Benning, Georgia and became airborne qualified.

Upon graduating BAC he PCSd to his first duty station at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), Alaska. While at JBER he has been a part of one Brigade level FTX and two CTC rotations with his platoon to the National Training Center (NTC) (rotation 17-03) and the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) (rotation 17-07.5).

Spc Stockreef has filled the role of Mission Coordinator (MC) as a qualified UAS operator.

His assignments include: 6th BEB, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division (ID), Ft. Richardson, AK.

Education includes: UAS Operator School (AIT) and BAC.

Awards and decorations: Parachutist’s badge and the Aviation badge.

He has enlisted for 6 years in the service with 2 years in the reserves and will have completed his 3rd year in October of this year.

After his leave, he will return to his station base in Alaska and continue his education and rank advancement to Sergeant status upon completion of four weeks of sergeant school later this summer/early fall. He then will proceed to Instructor Operator School.

We welcome our local, resident soldier home, congratulate him on his success, thank him for his service to our great country and wish him well on his future military career! God bless you soldier and the many others serving and we pray for your safety.