Samantha and Emilee Pastoor, of Courtland Township, recently took the Post with them on a trip to the Fiji Islands. Samantha gave the trip to Emilee as a graduation present, after she graduated recently with highest honors from Cedar Springs High School. While in Fiji, the girls spent 12 days on two different islands. They went snorkeling, scuba diving, hiking, and even skydiving.

That sounds like a great trip! Thanks so much for taking us with you!

