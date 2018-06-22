Scott and Robyn Britton chosen as Grand Marshals

The 149th Fourth of July Celebration in Sand Lake starts next week with the theme Celebrating the Decades. This long-running event celebrating our country’s independence is a fun tradition for families in the Sand Lake, Cedar Springs, and surrounding areas.

The event starts next Thursday evening, June 28, with a fireman’s parade of lights at dusk. On Friday, June 29, the carnival opens at 1 p.m., and the fun continues with a variety of activities daily through July 4. Highlights of that day include a grand parade and one of the best fireworks shows around. For a complete schedule of events, click here.

Grand Marshals for this year are Scott and Robyn Britton. They have lived in Nelson Township for the majority of their lives, and both are graduates of Cedar Springs High School, and have known each other since their freshman year. They have been married almost 29 years, and have raised three children, all whom have graduated from Tri County High School. Their oldest daughter, Hannah, just graduated from St. Mary’s Notre Dame; son Jesse just finished his third year at Ferris State University; and their youngest son, Jake, is heading to Northern Michigan University this fall.

The Brittons have been construction workers and farmers their whole life. Hard work is what the Brittons have brought to the township for the last three decades. Britton Builders has built a number of homes in the area while employing people from within the community. They have also volunteered their services to Sand Lake Little League and other charities through the years. Just recently Scott arranged for local musician Luke Gitchel to entertain Tri County seniors at Nelson/Sand Lake Library on Friday senior day.

Scott also likes to show the art of being a “hands on” carpenter. He has employed a number of high school students from Tri County and Cedar Springs, and college students on summer breaks, teaching them hard work and skilled trades. Scott believes putting trades back into high school gives kids a career if they choose not to go to college. Scott is also a longtime member of the Tri County Eagles.

Robyn has had her hands full for a number of years as a Tri County school volunteer. With farming and working in the construction industry, she has supported her family and community, bringing in her own skills. She also serves in a governmental capacity—last year she was appointed to the position of Supervisor by the Nelson Township board. Robyn has numerous hours of involvement in the community, attending over 90 meetings and traveling over 3,000 miles in one year to bring awareness to the Sand Lake and Nelson Township communities. You will also find Robyn doing what she loves, restoring old homes and bringing value back to them and the community.

The Brittons would like to thank everyone for beng a part of the fourth of July celebration and the Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce for all the hard work they do to make this week a huge success for our community.

Scott and Robyn wish everyone a safe and happy fourth of July!

Article reprinted by permission of the Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce.