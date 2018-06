2018-19 — First Semester

SCHOOL HOURS

Grades K-5: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Grades 6-12: 7:45 AM – 2:45 PM

FlexTrac Grades 9-12: (7:45 AM – 2:45 PM including 2 self-scheduled hours)

*Early Release Schedule Grades K-5 dismiss at 1:00 PM

Grades 6-12 dismiss at 12:45 PM

August

20 First day of Classes for ALL students

23 Early Release for Students and Staff

24 No School for Students and Staff

30 Early Release for Students and Staff

31 No School for Students and Staff – Labor Day Break

September

3 No School for Students and Staff – Labor Day Break

14 Student Early Release

28 Student Early Release

October

5 Early Release for Students and Staff

12 Student Early Release

22 16th Parent/Superintendent Town Hall Meeting

22-25 Fall Student Led Conferences (K-12)

26 Early Release for Students and Staff

November

2 Student Early Release

16 Early Release for Students and Staff

20 Early Release for Students and Staff

21,22,23 No School for Students and Staff – Thanksgiving Break

December

7 Student Early Release

19,20,21 MS & HS First Semester Exams

21 Early Release for Students and Staff

21 Last Day before Winter break

21 End of 1st Semester – (85 days)

22-Jan 6 No School for Students and Staff – Winter Break Release