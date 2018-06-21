Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name and phone number for any questions we may have.

Praise the Lord at Cowboy Church

June 24: 2nd Chance will be having Cowboy Church on Sunday, June 24th at 6 pm. It will be at 2nd Chance School at 810 – 17 Mile Rd. Cedar Springs (corner of 17 Mile and Olin Lakes Rd). Music and ministry will be shared by the group, Stroll Over Heaven, who will share their message through their musical talents. Invite your family and friends. Cowboy Church will be every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month. Each service will have different people sharing God’s word and music. Cowboy Church will introduce you to 2nd Chance and its vision. The school is in the building stage, which when completed, will teach troubled teens through God and the horse. If you have questions, call 616-293-2150. See you there! #25b

TOPS weight loss support group

June 26: Take off pounds sensibly (TOPS), a non-profit weight loss support group for men and women, meets every Tuesday at the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Sand Lake. Your first visit is free so come check out what TOPS can do to help you reach your weigh loss goals! Weigh-ins 8:15-9am, meeting starts at 9:15am. In case of inclement weather, meetings are cancelled if Tri-County or Cedar Springs schools are closed. Call Martha at 696-1039 for more information. #15

Kooombah Rain Sticks at KDL

June 28: Koo-oom-bah means creativity in Swahili! Join us and get creative using your imagination and a few craft supplies to create your own rain stick! For ages 6 and older. Thursday, June 28th at 6:30 pm at Spencer Township KDL Branch, 14960 Meddler Ave., Gowen. #25

KDL Red, White & Blue Book Sale

June 30, July 2, 3: The Nelson Township/Sand Lake KDL Branch is hosting a book sale on Saturday, June 30 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday, July 2, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Tuesday, July 3, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Great deals on books, magazines, movies, music and more. Located in the Library program room. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. #25,26p