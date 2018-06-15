By Sue Harrison

Each year the Cedar Springs Women’s Club presents a $1,000 scholarship to a female of any age who resides in the Cedar Springs School District and is planning to attend a college or skill training program. This year’s recipient is Erika Larsen, a Cedar Springs High School senior who was a member of the National Honor Society, played soccer, and volunteered in a local food pantry.

Erika has over 150 hours of volunteer work, has tutored students, has aided students in the En Gedi program after school, and has traveled to Costa Rica and Mexico to volunteer in orphanages and serve food to poverty-stricken children.

Erika graduated with honors and is planning to attend Western Michigan University in the Biomedical field and study auto-immune diseases and immunology. She will be the Women’s Club representative in the Red Flannel Parade in October.