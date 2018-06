At least one person was sent to the hospital by Rockford Ambulance Wednesday after two SUV’s collided head-on in front of Burger King on 14 Mile Rd in Algoma Township.

The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m.

At least one person was removed from the dark colored SUV sent to the hospital via Rockford Ambulance.

Algoma Township Fire and Rescue and Rockford Ambulance assisted the Michigan State Police at the scene.

No details of the crash were immediately available at press time.