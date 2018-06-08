Congratulations to Beach Elementary third grader, Jasmine Fankhauser for winning the Cedar Springs American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Poppy Poster Contest. Jasmine won a cash prize as well as having her poster move onto the state level contest and possibly the national one, as well. All students in the participating class received certificates for their entries.

A representative from the Cedar Springs Women’s Auxiliary visited students in art class, gave a brief history of the Auxiliary and the history behind the poppy flower as representation for fallen service men and women. Students then designed a poster using the required guidelines of the contest.

Loralee Nauta from the Ladies Auxiliary presented Jasmine’s award as well as the certificates of participation to all the students.