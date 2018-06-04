Paul and Judy Stark, of Cedar Springs, and Dave and Jan Malmo, of Howard City, had an amazing opportunity to visit an African Masai tribe as part of a 2-1/2 week trip to Tanzania, Africa in May.

“These people live today the same as their ancestors did hundreds of years ago,” explained Jan.

The friends spent nine days on safari in the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater viewing dozens of indigenous animals and birds. “The wildebeest migration was awesome as thousands of these animals ran for miles and miles in lines,” said Jan.

They also saw herds of zebra, cape buffalo, lions, elephants, baboons, rhinos, leopards and giraffes. And a curious cheetah jumped up on their safari vehicle to have a look around! “That was beyond exciting since the roof and all the windows were open!” she remarked.

The Starks and Malmos felt blessed to have such an awesome opportunity.

