Ranger Steve Mueller, our local expert on nature and all manner of wildlife, made a promise ten years ago to students in his wife Karen’s second grade class that he would see their graduation. The problem was that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, and given only a few short years to live. But he is still here, 10 years later, and ready to make good on his promise. Those students graduate tonight, May 31. See his column here for the full story.