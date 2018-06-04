web analytics

Former coaches to speak at Sand Lake reunion

Posted on 04 June 2018.

Sand Lake High School Girls Basketball team 1957. Back row (L to R): N. Boyztat; L. Hawley; J. Shears; M. Pierson; J. Elder; N. VanKirk; S. Bryant; Agnes Szflarski. Center row: R. Simpson; Mrs. Hackbardt (coach); M. Morris; K. Taylor; S. Stinson; M. Grimes; S. Nagelhout; J. Shears. Seated: B. Ludtke; S. Rau; L. Patin; M. Fry; B. Dickerson; D. Hanes.

Two former coaches will speak at the Sand Lake Alumni banquet on June 9, 2018. 

Jane Hackbart started as an elementary teacher, girls basketball coach, and cheerleading coach in Sand Lake. Later, she was a teacher and guidance counselor at Tri County Schools.

1963 NCAA Jr. Varsity League Champs. Won 13 lost 3. Front row (L to R): Bob Miller; Pat Bush; Fred Nix; Dale Inman; Aire Ryno; Dewight Perkin; Rocky Deboer. Back row (L to R): Manager Jim Kuhlman; Tom Pressley; Bill Ludtke; Mike Princer; Greg Patin; Don Anderson; Jack Miller; Bob Moore; Ken Kruger; Darrell Croff; Coach Wayne Watts.

Wayne Watts graduated from Sand Lake High School in 1945. For 47 years he was a high school teacher and a coach. He taught at Tri County and Morley-Stanwood and was a summer American Legion baseball coach. Watts also coached at both Alma and Ferris State. He spent 9 years as a scout for the Detroit Tigers, covering all the schools west of U.S. 131 in Michigan.

Coach Watts is in twelve Hall of Fames. Currently, he and his son, Bruce Watts, own an orchard and produce store in Howard City.

Both teachers will share their memories at the banquet, which will be held at Resurrection Lutheran in Sand Lake. Social hour is at 5 p.m,, with dinner at 6 p.m. The meal is $13. If you are interested in attending, please call Dave Groner at 616-557-3098.

