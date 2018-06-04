Two former coaches will speak at the Sand Lake Alumni banquet on June 9, 2018.

Jane Hackbart started as an elementary teacher, girls basketball coach, and cheerleading coach in Sand Lake. Later, she was a teacher and guidance counselor at Tri County Schools.

Wayne Watts graduated from Sand Lake High School in 1945. For 47 years he was a high school teacher and a coach. He taught at Tri County and Morley-Stanwood and was a summer American Legion baseball coach. Watts also coached at both Alma and Ferris State. He spent 9 years as a scout for the Detroit Tigers, covering all the schools west of U.S. 131 in Michigan.

Coach Watts is in twelve Hall of Fames. Currently, he and his son, Bruce Watts, own an orchard and produce store in Howard City.

Both teachers will share their memories at the banquet, which will be held at Resurrection Lutheran in Sand Lake. Social hour is at 5 p.m,, with dinner at 6 p.m. The meal is $13. If you are interested in attending, please call Dave Groner at 616-557-3098.